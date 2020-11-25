Highway Patrol reminds drivers to drive safely, unimpaired for holidays

Though statewide curfew remains in effect, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates an increase in traffic on the roads

(WKBN) – Even though the statewide curfew remains in effect, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates an increase in traffic on the roads.

The day before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Despite the primary suggestion not to travel this year under advice from health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19, troopers will still be out to crack down on impaired driving.

“We just want folks to plan ahead. To, you know, follow those basic rules and not drive impaired and wear their safety belts so that everyone can enjoy this holiday as much as they can safely,” said Sergeant Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says troopers will be visible throughout the weekend as people head to and from their destinations.

“If folks find it absolutely necessary to travel, just don’t drive impaired,” Sergeant Santiago said. “And buckle up and get to where you’re going safely so that we aren’t having to deal with any more tragedies, especially around the holidays.”