Highway Patrol releases dashcam video of chase that ended in Lordstown

Kyler Kinlen drove away from troopers, at one point reaching 150 mph before turning off into Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New video has been released of a police chase from Sunday involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol that ended in Lordstown.

Sgt. William Lee said he was at the Hiram Post on the Turnpike at 8:20 a.m. when he saw a car speed past. The car reached 150 mph.

The 18-year-old driver, Kyler Kinlen, exited at the Lordstown exit and eventually stopped at the Dairy Queen on Route 45 in Lordstown.

Kinlen and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Kendra Buers, were arrested.

They’re both from Michigan and were traveling to Pennsylvania.

