Highway Patrol releases dash camera video of high-speed crash in Trumbull County

Demetrius Nored was killed in the accident

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Dash camera video shows the moment of impact in Monday’s deadly crash in Johnston Township.

In the video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, you can see a burst of fire shoot up in the air as a result of the accident.

It happened on Ridge Road just past the intersection with State Route 88.

Demetrius Nored was killed in the accident.

Troopers said they checked the Challenger Nored was driving at 91 mph on State Route 11.

The trooper couldn’t catch up to the vehicle before it went off the road, hitting a tree and utility pole, splitting the car in half, catching brush on fire.

The dash camera video even shows the trooper attempting to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

More stories from WKBN.com: