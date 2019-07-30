Highway Patrol: Meth found in system of driver that caused head-on crash in Newton Twp.

Nicholas Mollohan is charged with DUI and aggravated vehicular assault

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is now in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from a head-on crash in Newton Township earlier this year.

Nicholas Mollohan is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

February 5, he was driving a pick-up truck that crashed head-on into a car driven by Alyssa Tillis, of Newton Falls.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mollohan drove left of center on State Route 534, hitting the vehicle that Tillis was driving.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while Tillis had non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Vail said methamphetamine and other drugs were found in Mollohan’s system after testing.

Mollohan is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.