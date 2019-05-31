Highway Patrol: Man dies in Springfield Twp. crash after other driver fell asleep

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man died in a two-car crash in Springfield Township Thursday evening.

David Sayson, 48, of Industry, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash happened on State Route 165, just southeast of E. Pine Lake Road, around 6:15 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Sayson was driving southeast on 165 and the other driver was headed in the other direction.

Troopers said the other driver fell asleep at the wheel and crossed over the center line, hitting Sayson’s car head-on.

Both cars ended up off the road after the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

That driver has not been charged.