Highway Patrol investigating pedestrian’s death in Hubbard Twp.

HUBBARD TWP., OHIO (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after troopers say a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on US 62 near milepost 6 in Hubbard Township.

According to a news release, a trooper on patrol found the victim, identified as 57-year-old Vernon Hawkins, of Sharon, in the median of US 62.

The release states that while troopers were at the scene around 10:10 a.m., they spotted the vehicle that had been involved trying to drive around the area on state Route 7. Troopers pulled over that vehicle, driven by 28-year-old David Krok, of Brookfield.

Investigators say Krok had been driving a 2008 Ford Explorer eastbound in the left lane of US 62 when he hit Hawkins, who was walking on the left shoulder. They said Krok then left the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Office of Criminal Investigations and Crash Reconstruction Units are assisting with the investigation.

The release does not indicate what charges, if any, Krok may be facing.