WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Warren.

It happened Saturday morning on Elm Road NE in front of the Giant Eagle.

Highway Patrol confirmed a fatality and said more information would be released later today.

The road was cleared when WKBN arrived on scene around 8:15 a.m.

The traffic fatality makes 19 deaths in 17 crashes this year so far in Trumbull County.

