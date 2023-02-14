LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two adults and three children were seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Columbiana County.

Troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Fife Coal Road at 12:25 p.m. A Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound collided with a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck that was traveling southbound after the truck went left of center, striking the Jeep head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a 48-year-old Salineville woman, was flown from the scene of the crash with serious injuries. She went to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Three children who were in the vehicle — ages 1, 3 and 5 — were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, also with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 70-year-old Wellsville man, had serious life-threatening injuries. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash but says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in it.