Two vehicles collided on Route 82 near Sodom Hutchings Road

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in a construction zone in Vienna.

A vehicle and a semi-truck collided on Route 82 near Sodom Hutchings Road on Wednesday morning.

Two witnesses described the crash as being related to road rage, according to dispatch reports.

No citations have been issued yet, but the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

No one was taken tot he hospital.