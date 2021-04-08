Highway Patrol identifies victims in fatal Lisbon crash

Both vehicles traveled off the south side of the road and caught on fire

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers from the Lisbon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of the victims in Wednesday’s fatal crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 30 near State Route 172 in Lisbon.

A tow truck was traveling westbound on SR 30 while a GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound. Highway Patrol said the GMC traveled left of center, hitting the tow truck head-on.

The driver of the GMC, 72-year-old James Mullins, of Carrolton, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the GMC, 34-year-old Jacob Mullins, of Petersburg, Ohio, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck, 46-year-old Ernest L. Nicholson IV, of Washingtonville, Ohio, was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The front passenger of the tow truck, 21-year-old Nicholas Gardner, of Minerva, Ohio, had minor injures but refused treatment.

Gardner was the only victim wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Fire departments from Center Township and Hanoverton also responded to the scene and Highway Patrol assisted with temporarily closing the road.

