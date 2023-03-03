CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are interested in working for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a hiring event is happening this month in Chardon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with OhioMeansJobs, will hold a hiring event Tuesday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geauga County Office Building, 12611 Ravenwood Dr., Chardon. Go to the second floor.

OSHP is hiring troopers, dispatchers, cadets and interest at several locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

The pay ranges from $15 to $23 per hour based on the position. Some come with a signing bonus.

This is an opportunity to meet and speak directly with OSHP Troopers and apply directly online.

For more information about attending this hiring event, call the OhioMeansJobs Geauga Career Center at 440-285-1116.