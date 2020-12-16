Highway Patrol gives drivers heads up on construction spots with new online dashboard

The patrol says there have been more than 32,000 crashes in highway work zones in the past five years, leading to 126 deaths

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now featuring a new “Work Zone Dashboard” to give drivers a heads up about highway construction spots.

The patrol says there have been more than 32,000 crashes in highway work zones in the past five years, leading to 126 deaths.

The dashboard will show “high-priority” work zones across Ohio. Users will also be able to look at their own counties and driving routes, to consider detours.

You can see that dashboard on the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s website.