Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Highway Patrol: Driver picking up credit card causes crash on Western Reserve Road

Local News

It happened near the Ivy Hills development around 3 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A portion of Western Reserve Road was blocked after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

WKBN

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Western Reserve Road was blocked after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the Ivy Hills development in Springfield Township around 3 p.m.

According to Highway Patrol, a driver leaning over to pick up a credit card caused the crash. The driver went left of center, hitting another car.

No one was seriously hurt, though one driver was taken to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area, though crews were working to clean the crash up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award