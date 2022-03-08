CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver in Champion clipped a Spectrum truck and a parked vehicle after being distracted by a dog in his vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Shafer Road NW and Center Street.

A Spectrum worker was setting up cones in the area at the time. No injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Champion police responded to the scene.

Highway Patrol said the driver is being cited for causing the crash.