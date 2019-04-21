Highway Patrol: Alcohol use suspected in Howland crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Highway Patrol says alcohol use is suspected in a Howland crash that sent two women to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday on N. River Road and Larchmont Avenue.

Troopers say a 30-year-old Warren man was eastbound on N. River Road in a 2007 Mitsubishi Raider. Investigators said he went left of center, striking a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the Cruze, 75-year-old Betty Geiwitz, of North Bloomfield, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A passenger, 68-year-old Annette Maraczi, was also critically injured.

The Warren man was not injured, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, and the driver has not yet been charged.