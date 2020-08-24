Highway dedication ceremony takes place in Trumbull County for fallen state trooper

The Ptlm. James A. Fredericka Memorial Highway was dedicated on Monday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A stretch of Route 7 in Trumbull County now honors a state trooper who was killed in an on-duty accident 67 years ago.

Ptlm. James A. Fredericka’s surviving family members and members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were all at the dedication ceremony Monday morning.

Back on April 30, 1953, Fredericka was responding to an accident when he got into an accident on Route 7. He passed away eight days later in the hospital, leaving behind a pregnant wife and two children.

His family said Monday was a tough ceremony.

“It’s great to see that these people have not forgotten the great sacrifice made by Uncle Jim and the entire Fredericka family,” said the patrolman’s nephew, Judge James Fredericka.

The Patrolman James A. Fredericka Memorial Highway runs north of Route 82 in Brookfield up to Route 305 in Hartford.