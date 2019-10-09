Highly-traveled side street in Warren officially reopens

Total cost of the improvement project was just over $477,000

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A highly-traveled side street in Warren is a lot smoother thanks to a completed construction project.

Mayor Doug Franklin joined Trumbull County commissioners to cut the ribbon on Harmon Avenue.

This is the one-way road between the county administration building and Trumbull Family Fitness.

The street is only 1,056 feet, but was in need of paving and new sidewalks.

“This has always been one of the busiest roads in downtown. People don’t really see it unless they’re doing city or county business,” said Franklin.

Total cost of the improvement project was just over $477,000.

The city said a majority of the funding came from ODOT, but they also received grant dollars through the community development block grant program.