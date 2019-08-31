Highlights from the Canfield Fair: A look at new vendors and friendly competitions

Reporter Vince Coll was out Saturday morning taking a look at some of the fair's best attractions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s just over two days left of this year’s Canfield Fair. Reporter Vince Coll was out Saturday morning taking a look at some of the fair’s best attractions.

He first met up with Andre Bulluck of Dre’s Place BBQ. This is his first year being a vendor at the Canfield Fair. But, Bulluck is no stranger to fairs, having been a vendor at places like the Ohio State Fair and the Erie County Fair in Hamburg, New York.

He serves North Carolina style BBQ and encourages everyone to come out and try it, saying “it will touch the pallet and the spirit.”

Vince also talked with the king and queen of the Mahoning County Junior Fair, Natalia Kresic and James More.

This part of the fair is devoted to the activities of seven youth organizations within the county: 4-H, Future Farmers of America, Campfire, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Junior Grange and Farm Bureau.

He also talked with Thomas Kemp, winner of the Junior Fair Outstanding Youth award.

Although the pony pull competition is over for the day, Vince talked with Larry Blake to preview the event. Ponies condition five days out of the week for a couple of hours each day to be able to competitively pull weights.

Over at the fine arts building, Vince talked with Suzanne Grey and Kate Antal, whose painting won an award.

Grey said the exhibition’s theme this year centered around pigs, so entries included sculptures, photographs, paintings and more of pigs. The exhibition changes each year depending on what participants are interested in doing.

The Canfield Fairgrounds open at 8 a.m.

For children ages 7-12, the admission price is $3. Adults pay $6 and senior citizens pay $4.