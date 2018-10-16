Higher demand for road salt drives up prices ahead of this year's winter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - There's a salt shortage in the Midwest but not for the kind you eat, the kind that keeps roads safe to drive on.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says because of last year's harsh winter, there's a higher demand for salt this year, which is driving up prices.

ODOT has seen a 60 percent increase in the cost, and that affects the city of Youngstown.

"It is a significant increase, you know, so we're going to try and conserve as much as we can without sacrificing the safety of the motorists, obviously," said Chuck Shasho, public works director for the city of Youngstown.

Shasho says the demand for salt not only depends on what kind of winter we get, but also the type of snow that falls.