High winds Sunday cause power outages throughout The Valley

If you experience an outage, Ohio Edison is asking for customers to report it immediately

(WKBN) – Due to the wind advisories in the area Sunday, Ohio Edison is warning customers that power outages could be possible.

As of 9:00 a.m., there are 30 customers in Canfield and 74 in Boardman without power in Mahoning County. In Trumbull County, there are 68 customers in Braceville Township.

First Energy says power should be restored between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

First Energy is not reporting any outages in Columbiana or Mercer County at this time.

If you experience an outage, Ohio Edison is asking for customers to report it immediately.

According to a Facebook post, they say that customer outage reports help their crews identify damage locations, resulting in power being restored quicker.

To report an outage, go to the First Energy website, call 888-544-4877 or text ‘OUT’ to 544487.

Stay with First News on Sunday for updates throughout the day.