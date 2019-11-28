High winds making it difficult for holiday commute in the Valley

The wind can also wreak havoc for truckers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — High winds made it difficult to drive around Mahoning and Trumbull Counties Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers had to keep two hands on the wheel at all times to keep their vehicles in control.

The good news was that many people were off work and there were fewer commuters.

The wind can also play havoc with truckers.

While many of them had already gone home for the holiday, those that were still out say, being aware is the best way to stay safe in bad weather conditions.

“You have to be very cautious, you have to keep your eyes wide open. You can’t just not pay attention. You have to focus on the road a lot. It’s very hard at first, but to me it’s really easy, it’s not as bad as you think it is. Just take your time,” said trucker Tatiana Hamlin.

Tatiana has been on the road as a trucker for nearly seven years.

She says the biggest problem is other drivers using cell phones and not paying attention, which is made even worse in poor driving conditions.

For tips on how to stay safe on the roads this season, click here.