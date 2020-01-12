Live Now
WKBN 27 First News Sunday Morning

High winds in the valley, multiple trees down

Local News

Windy conditions causing power lines and trees to come down

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tree-down-wkbn-sunset-drive

(WKBN) — Lots of reports of downed trees and power lines were reported Sunday morning during a night of heavy winds.

A car hit a fallen tree Oakwood Avenue on the west side of Youngstown.

No one was injured.

Downed wires sparked a small fire in Coitsville Township around 3:15 a.m. on McCartney Road near Victory Christian Center.

Just a reminder, you should never walk around downed power lines. If you see any in the street, do not get out of your car.

Then, shortly before 3:30 a.m., calls came in about a fallen tree on I-680.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Midlothian Blvd. Authorities say the heavy wind was to blame.

“It’s pretty windy, I mean, I almost lost my hat a couple times tonight. It just comes and goes. You can feel right now how you get a big gust and it’ll go back down, but it has been fluctuating through the night and at times it has been high,” said OSP Trooper John Lamm. “There was a pretty large tree that got blown over with the wind and the car ended up- it ended up striking the car at the same time.”

The male driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com