High water keeps certain roads in Columbiana County closed

Police said they will most likely stay closed through the day

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple roads in Columbiana County remain closed Monday morning due to high water.

The affected roads are in Salem Township:

St. Jacobs Road between State Route 45 and Lisbon Road

Old State Route 558 between Jersey Ridge Road and State Route 558

The Salem Township police said the roads will most likely stay closed through Monday and maybe into Tuesday.

They reminded drivers to be careful on flooded roads. Don’t drive through standing water because you never really know how deep it is — until you’re stuck.