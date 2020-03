The closure is due to high water in the area, ODOT said

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers could be impacted by a road closure in Mahoning County Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 165 is currently closed between State Route 46 and State Route 62. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The closure is due to high water in the area, ODOT said.

