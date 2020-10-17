High-speed police chase ends in crash in Hermitage

Local News

Police said the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hermitage Police Chase

Photo submitted by a viewer.

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police took a suspect into custody following a police chase Friday that ended in Hermitage.

Pennsylvania State Police chased a car from Interstate 80 into Hermitage on Route 18, according to the Hermitage Police Department

The suspect crashed the car by Home Depot and was taken into custody.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

A viewer sent photos in showing multiple police cruisers out near the Red Lobster in Hermitage.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com