Every year, the social studies department places flags on school grounds

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon High School students honored veterans Friday with an annual tradition.

Every year, the social studies department places flags on school grounds to honor vets in the city ahead of Veteran’s Day.

Each flag represents a member of the Sharon community who has served in the military.

Courtesy: Kelly Madden Manzo

Courtesy: Kelly Madden Manzo

Courtesy: Kelly Madden Manzo

Courtesy: Kelly Madden Manzo

Courtesy: Kelly Madden Manzo

More stories from WKBN.com: