LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local students are eager to show off their knowledge and they’re not letting COVID get in the way this time.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center hosted its annual high school Prep Bowl Tournament Saturday.

After the finals were canceled in 2020 due to COVID, students were excited to get back to competing.

The tournament was held at Lordstown High School and tested students’ knowledge in education content and the fine arts.

Seventeen teams competed this year — the most the Prep Bowl has seen in several years.

LaBrae and Matthews high school made it to the championship round. LaBrae ended up winning with a score of 72.

“It’s taught me that people have strengths and weaknesses and we can work together and fill in each others weaknesses and make a better and stronger team together,” said LaBrae High School participant Katie Johnson.

Next month will be the middle school Prep Bowl Tournament, followed by the elementary school face off in March.