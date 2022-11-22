WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in John F. Kennedy High School entrepreneurship class were highlighted earlier this Month for their hands-on approach to learning.

The class has been around for five years and each year it grows in participation.

In the “Think Lab,” students are hard at work focusing on many projects, working with real clients and getting real-life experience.

“We’ve done a lot of projects for local businesses, and they’ve paid us real money. It’s not theoretical,” said Matt Green, entrepreneurship teacher.

Students in the class design products from signs and posters to cutting boards, poker chips and t-shirts. But it doesn’t stop there. The student-led class covers every step of the business plan process.

“Whether it’s the creative aspect or actually working with billing or invoicing or customer service, we try to hit everything. I want them to experience it, but I also want them to find what they are passionate about,” Green said.

The class consists of 24 students all focused on becoming better entrepreneurs.

“I really like this class because you learn things you wouldn’t learn in a textbook and outside of school things,” said Lisa Casey, a student.

One reason why the class is so successful is that they have machinery to produce their own materials. Recently, the class designed and printed Christmas t-shirts for the entire school and has already made over $3,000.

“I am really proud of the fact that this is all student-driven,” Green said. “They make designs. They come up with ideas, what will work and what they don’t want.”

Students say they’ve learned so much from the class and how to communicate with businesses and take initiative. They feel more prepared for work life after school.

“An experience that most people wouldn’t get the chance to have,” Casey said.