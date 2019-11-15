High-ranking Republican Devin Nunes to speak in Youngstown

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, submitted the GOP’s proposed witness list for the first set of public hearings to be held in the House impeachment inquiry.(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The lead Republican in the impeachment inquiry that is being televised on national media will be in the Valley Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lead Republican on the panel for the impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump will be in the Valley Friday.

Congressman Devin Nunes will speak at a Mahoning County Republican Party fundraiser at the Maronite Center on Meridian Road.

Nunes is the guest speaker at the event.

Local party leaders say they’ve reserved more than 500 seats for the fundraiser, and it is sold out.

Nunes is expected to fly into the Valley for the event as soon as Friday’s hearing is concluded.

WKBN 27 First News will be there and hope to hear from Nunes about what he’s seen and heard this week.