Roads closed after heavy police presence in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Market St. in Boardman near Erskine Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers told us a suspect was taken into custody.

They say there is no threat to the community.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police were in the area.

There were about 40 cruisers in the area on Market Street.

Market Street from Shields Road to Meadowbrook Avenue is currently closed.

This closure affects Stanton Avenue, Eastern Drive, Melrose Avenue and Erskine Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area.

Troopers say this is considered an ongoing investigation. Two state crime units are on scene.

Authorities have not released any information at this time.

