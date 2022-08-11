TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A “Bacteria Contamination Advisory” has been issued for Mosquito Creek Lake.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the advisory is due to high bacteria levels of E. coli.

The advisory prohibits children, the elderly and those with illnesses from swimming until the results of further testing are received.

On August 9, a sample was collected from the lake and the test indicated a presence of E. coli. Since May, ODH has been conducting testing once every two weeks to check bacteria levels.

It was issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Thursday morning. This is the first advisory for the lake to be posted since July of 2016.