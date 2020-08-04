High-level UAW official who started in Lordstown resigns as charges against him are withdrawn

The union was investigating charges of sexual harassment and retaliation against Richard Rankin

(WKBN) – A high-level official with the United Auto Workers Union — who got his start at the GM Lordstown plant and graduated from Austintown Fitch — has resigned. At the same time, we learned allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation were withdrawn against him.

On Tuesday afternoon, the UAW announced Richard Rankin’s resignation.

After his GM Lordstown start, Rankin later worked at Lear Seating. Most recently, he was Region 2-B director and worked directly with UAW officials in Lordstown.

According to the Detroit News, the charges were submitted to the UAW in March and the union was investigating.

A statement from UAW read that “Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any kind.”

