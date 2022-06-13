NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — According to AAA, the cost for diesel hit a record high Monday in the Youngstown-Warren area with the average cost per gallon recorded at $5.91. It’s a big cost increase that’s taking its toll on those in the agriculture industry.

“I’m holding my breath,” said Jim Schwartz with Maize Acres Farm.

Schwartz is bracing for the increased cost of diesel fuel. He farms about 140 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat in North Bloomfield.

Schwartz said he bought 700 gallons of diesel at $2.26 per gallon in Dec. Since then the cost has gone up by more than three and a half dollars per gallon.

He knows he’ll need to buy about 800 gallons more to make it through the harvest.

“It hasn’t impacted me much yet but by fall when we harvest it’s really going to have a large impact,” said Schwartz.

“In the long run this is affecting farmers’ pocketbooks all the way around and this is making a big impact on agriculture,” said Trumbull County Agriculture Center Director Ed Agler.

Agler said the high prices could affect what you’re able to find in the stores and the cost of fuel has also driven fertilizer prices up. It’s a nationwide problem that’s forced some farmers to plant fewer crops, or not plant at all.

“A lot of the farmers right now are facing that problem they’re paying double to plant the same acre that they did last year,” said Schwartz.

“That makes a big impact so the less that the farmer can plant the less food there’s gonna be on the store shelves and the general public are going to see a big difference,” said Agler.