GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of Mill Creek MetroParks in the case of a bike path that was planned for a section of Green Township but was challenged by a property owner.

The Metroparks is challenging a recent Seventh District Court of Appeals ruling in favor of property owner Diane Less, who won her case challenging the parks’ eminent domain of a portion of her property for the bike path.

Less has been fighting the use of her property for the hike and bike trail expansion that would connect it with the Greenway Trail in Columbiana County. It’s a $6 million project.

The Ohio Supreme Court announced Wednesday it would hear the case. No further court dates have been set yet.