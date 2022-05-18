BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of assaulting two women at the Bazetta Walmart appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutors said the man now facing charges in connection to the ordeal was on parole for an aggravated robbery case and was also convicted of gun charges in North Carolina.

A Walmart employee continues to recover from serious injuries after police say she was attacked while trying to help a domestic violence victim.

“My sister is in the hospital with a broken neck in three places and a laceration on her liver that she may still have to have surgery on. I prefer that he not have contact with any human being period,” said the victim’s sister.

The employee’s sister addressed the court on her behalf as the man accused of hurting her, Omar Williams, was arraigned on charges of felonious assault, disrupting public service, theft, and domestic violence in Central District Court, all stemming from a violent encounter inside the Bazetta Walmart Tuesday.

Caller: Someone got shoved over. Her head’s cut open. She’s bleeding real bad.

According to a police report, a woman told officers Williams had assaulted her and choked her before entering the store. Once the two were inside, she told police she sought help from an employee.

“What is described in the report is that the defendant saw that the domestic violence victim was seeking assistance at Walmart to get away from him and instead of just leaving he chose to chase them,” said Central District Court Prosecutor Deena Devico.

The woman told police Williams shoved the employee to the ground and into a steel rack, then shoved her, before he took off.

A Walmart spokesman said they are “disgusted” by what happened, and are hopeful both victims recover quickly, adding “violence like this can not be tolerated.”

“The state thinks that he poses a very severe risk to the public,” said Devico.

Judge Thomas Campbell set Williams’ bond at $300,000. He also ordered Williams not to have any contact with either victims or their families.

Williams is due back in court next week.