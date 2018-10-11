Heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, pills seized in Youngstown drug raid

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Several drugs including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized during a drug raid in Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers raided a house at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Chicago Avenue.

Officers found several bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl inside the house, according to the report.

The drugs were found in various locations in the house, including a bag of heroin in the freezer.

A digital scale, marijuana, pills, two guns, and over $300 in cash were also found, the report stated.

Robert Wilkins, 46, was arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking.