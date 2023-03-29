MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage woman received her sentence Tuesday for injuries that sent a 3-month-old baby to the hospital with brain bleeds.

Alyssa Tilley, 30, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge. On Tuesday, Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Amrhein, Jr. sentenced Tilley to four and a half to 10 years in prison, with credit for the 239 days that she already served.

Hermitage police arrested Tilley last year after they say she admitted to shaking her child to get him to stop crying. The baby had been taken to Akron Children’s Hospital on July 16, where hospital staff alerted police and Mercer County Children and Youth Services that the baby’s injuries could be caused by abuse.

Children’s and Youth Services told police the baby nearly died at the hospital from a cerebral hemorrhage. According to doctors in the criminal complaint, this injury is highly indicative of physical abuse.

According to reports, more injuries were then found on the child, including subdural hematomas, injury to the neck, brain hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, altered mental status and seizure activity.

The report says that the extent of these injuries would not be from a normal parent-child interaction, a minor fall or injuries sustained at birth.

During an interview with Tilley on July 22, she admitted that she shook the child three to four times on July 15 to make him stop crying, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

After shaking him, the baby stopped crying and went to sleep. He then began to have seizures, the criminal complaint stated.