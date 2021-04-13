Hermitage to host two-day outdoor summer arts festival

Artists and musicians will showcase their talent at the Hermitage Arts Festival starting July 31

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Artists and musicians will showcase their talent at the Hermitage Arts Festival starting July 31.

The two-day event will take place at Rodney White Olympic Park in Hermitage, sponsored by the city.

The event is open to the public and free for all.

Organizers say there will be children’s entertainment and activities, as well as musical performances throughout the event.

Festivities start Saturday at noon, featuring a special performance of “Menagerie” at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. to wrap up the first day.

The festival will start Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring a pet costume contest.

Anyone interested in selling their artwork as a vendor at the festival can access the application online and submit it by July 2 at the latest.