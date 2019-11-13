Hermitage secures grant to revitalize area near Shenango Valley Mall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Roadway improvements will be made at the Shenango Valley Mall property in Hermitage as part of a project to revitalize the site and create a town center.

The project secured a $730,000 state grant, according to Rep. Mark Longietti and Sen. Michele Brooks.

“This funding is critical because it will ensure that the key infrastructure components are in place to support the planned Hermitage Town Center,” Longietti said. “Having a mixed-use, regional town center as a gathering place for our community is going to be truly transformative. But before the buildings, businesses and amenities can go up, the essential infrastructure needs to be in place.

As part of the project, the roadway will be reconstructed, new traffic signals will be installed, and the intersection at McConnell Road and Hermitage School District Drive will be realigned.

Longietti and Brooks said the funding was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which encourages economic development and ensures safe and reliable transportation to Pennsylvania residents.