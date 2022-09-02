HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The annual Buhl Day Parade coming on Monday is expected to come with road closures.

The parade starts in the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travels west on East State Street onto Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will go to Buhl Park.

Streets are expected to close starting at 9 a.m.

East State Street will be closed at Dutch Lane and Maple Drive to Buhl Boulevard.

Affected areas will include all side streets between those two roads as well as all areas between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

There will also be limited access to the Hermitage Towne Plaza.

The annual 5K run will start at 9:15 a.m., preceding the start of the parade, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

All affected roads will reopen at approximately 11:30 a.m.