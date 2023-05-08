HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

According to police, it happened near 1500 Parke Drive at the Shenango Park Apartments.

Police say an 18-year-old Girard man was shot. He is in stable condition.

According to Chief Adam Piccirillo, the man drove himself to the Sheetz on S. Hermitage Road, near the I-376 and I-80 interchange.

This is the third shooting the city has had this year. All three have a connection to the Shenango Park Apartments.

In early January, police arrested Devontae Napier who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.

In March, police responded to a shooting on Shadyside Drive where 24-year-old Charles “Chuck” Carr was killed.

During the investigation, police checked the area of the apartment complex where the suspect, Zechariah Sewell was reported to be living. The report said police found Sewell’s Ford Fusion parked behind a building with blood on the center console.

Right now, the department does not have any suspects related to the incident Sunday night. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hermitage Police Department at (724) 983-6780 or the Mercer County 911 Center at (724) 662-6110.