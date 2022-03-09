HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Police Department is wanting to share its profession with the younger generation.

Next month, the department is teaming up with other local police forces to provide high school students a chance to learn about being a police officer.

It is a great opportunity for 10th to 12th-grade students who are interested in law enforcement.

The seven-week academy is also an opportunity for local law enforcement to build positive relationships within the community.

“We’re looking for students that are interested in this as a profession or those that may not know much or want to know more about what actually happens with police officers,” said Community Engagement Officer Sammy Staples. “What we can do, to again get that exposure, to talk about social justice concepts, talk about use of force, force continuum, things like that.”

The academy starts on April 6. Classes will be on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. until May 18.

You can contact Officer Sammy Staples to register at 724-983-6780.