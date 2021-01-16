Hermitage nonprofit hosts pet food giveaway with local business’ help

The last two times they served about 100 families each

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A giveaway was held for some four-legged friends in Hermitage Saturday at Tails of Hope.

The nonprofit had its third free pet food distribution Saturday. The last two times they served about 100 families each.

Executive Director Soraya Hejazi says Saturday was the highest demand yet.

She thanked the Glenn & Jean Harnett Foundation, the Hermitage Petco and the volunteers for making the giveaway possible during a difficult time.

“We believe pets are family and we know a lot of people in our community believe the same, so we want to make sure that everyone is getting food, all mouths are being fed. You’re not choosing between your own food or your pet’s food and that it’s healthy food,” Hejazi said.

Tails of Hope provides a spay and neuter clinic for the community but hopes to continue providing food distributions based on donations.