HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Warrior in HER is hosting its second annual HER Walk for Women’s Health.

This year, the organization has invited resources to put on a health fair.

Additional forms of support will be offered for women experiencing physical or mental problems in the Valley.

One thing that the nonprofit organization wants to accomplish is to make people aware of all of the health problems women face, specifically when it comes to autoimmune diseases.

“Chronic illness does really impact women more so than men on a large scale, so I think that’s something that gets forgotten with women’s health. A lot of the times, we will focus on the reproductive, but there are so many other autoimmune and cancer warriors. Women go through so many health problems, too,” said Warrior in Her Founder Reganne O’Brien.

The HER Walk for Women’s Health will be Sunday morning at Buhl Park, starting at 9 a.m.

Registration is free.

You can register for the event online here.