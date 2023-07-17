HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – To have ownership in a soccer club is something many fans dream about. For Hubbard native Patrick Chovan, that dream became a reality last year. We spoke with him about his beloved team that this year went from struggling to champions.

Chovan is a lifelong soccer fan and says the chance to join the ownership group of Italian football club Campobasso FC was something he couldn’t pass up.

“It really is something. It’s surreal and it’s cool,” he said.

Chovan, who now lives in Hermitage, is Italian American and says he first fell in love with the sport the same year he reconnected with family in Italy.

“I really fell in love with the sport in ’94 when the World Cup was here in America. [That’s] actually bringing everything kind of full circle, and what else makes it so cool was it’s such a tie to my ancestry and, you know, really living out that Italian American dream,” he said.

Chovan was looking at other investments when he hit it off with members of the North Six group, which purchased Campobasso FC last September.

“The club was basically being disbanded, which would have been just so detrimental to obviously not only just the football club, but for the town and the region of Campobasso and Molise,” he said.

Chovan says the group had just a week to put together a team and the club was at risk of not competing at all. But like a story straight out of a movie, the club went from disarray to winning its championship, and was promoted to Serie D.

Chovan got to fly to Campobasso and see the final match.

“For us to win the league under those circumstances was just really incredible,” he said.

Chovan says the city of Campobasso isn’t so different from many in the Valley. It is small and faces a lot of economic hardship, and that grit shines through in the team.

“The people of Campobasso, they’re hardworking. They don’t get a lot of breaks, same as us here. It’s a gritty, you know, a gritty town, underdog town,” Chovan said.

He hopes the team continues moving up through the ranks and loves seeing local support.

Campobasso’s season begins in early September. Their matches stream on YouTube every Sunday.

“The fact that it has local ownership, I mean, I hope it means a lot to the people of the Valley,” Chovan said.