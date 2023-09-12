HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Shenango Trail Bridge is closed effective immediately.

The pedestrian bridge is located near the intersection of Hamburg Road and Stamm Road, along the Shenango trail.

Map courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

The closure is a result of the degradation experienced by the bridge since its construction.

The closure order comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which says the decision is a matter of public safety. The bridge will remain closed as the district “considers future actions.”

A member of the Public Affairs office said the bridge is commonly used by pedestrians utilizing a nearby parking lot and that they will need to find an alternate route.

All other sections of the Shenango Trail remain open and the closure will not impact any roadways.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.