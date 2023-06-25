HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Fire Department is getting ready to welcome a new piece of equipment to its training facility this year.

Thanks to a local non-profit, the department was able to get the funding needed to make it a reality.

The new Burn Prop will hopefully be completed by the fall this year, crews already have broken ground where the building will stand.

It was funded primarily through grants and the help of the Chelsea Rowe Rescue Fund.

The non-profit has been helping raise money for local first responders for several years now.

The women who founded the organization do it in honor of their friend Chelsea, who passed away in a car accident.

They say this is a way to give thanks to the first responders who were there for their friend in her last moments.

“We know that the first responders everywhere, but primarily in mercer county really care about our community, they really care about the residents of our community, and they work so hard training and doing everything they can to save the lives of the people in our community,” said Cara Papay, the CRRF co-founder.

The non-profit continues its fundraising efforts for all the local fire departments. The women are getting ready for their big basket raffle event that will be in September.

The burn prop will be a great addition to the training yard. The ground has already been broken hoping to complete the project by the fall.

The prop is essentially a building, five stories to be exact. It will be used for a variety of training efforts from live fire with ladders, searches under smoke and several more drills.

The project has been something 20 years in the making.

With the help of the Chelsea Rowe Rescue Fund, they were able to reach their financial goals, getting one step closer to making the dream a reality.

“We’ll be able to enhance our training capabilities with hose line advancement in a stairwell, or working down into a basement. So, we’ll be able to use the prop just on a regular training as well as our essential modules that we run here,” said Lt. Tom Redfoot, from the Hermitage Fire Dept.

The group hosts a raffle event known as Basket Bash to help fundraising efforts. Their next one will be September 23 at the Mercer County Shrine Club.