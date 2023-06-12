HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Two roller skating championship events are set to be held at the Olympic Fun Center this month, with the winners of one set to receive $5,000.

The Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania will host two events this June: The American Roller Sports Association’s U.S. Roller Speed Skating Championship and the American Artistic Roller-Skating Championship.

Some of the notable skaters participating include the following:

Jazzmyn Foster, 2022 Race of Champion winner

Kelsey Rodgers, current World Team skater

Jessica Brooks, current World Team skater

Aston Hale, current World Team skater

Christian Keesler, former World Team skater

Dayton Ristine, former World Team skater

Thursday is the qualifying event for the Race of Champions. Jazzmyn Foster, the 2022 Race of Champions winner will be competing to defend her title.

The top three or four positions, ages 14 – 30, will advance to Saturday’s finals where they will compete to be the 2023 Race of Champions.

Prize money for both male and female winners is $5,000. Admission to watch Saturday’s Race of Champions is $5 and the event will start at 6 p.m.

The artistic skating competition will be held from June 27-July 1. Artistic roller skating is a sport that is like figure skating, but athletes wear roller skates instead of ice skates.

Artistic skating performances often feature self-expression through free-flowing movements, costumes, props and music.