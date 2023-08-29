HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The owner of the Shenango Valley Mall is suing its anchor store, JCPenney, trying to end its tenancy at the mall.

Butterfli Holdings 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall last year, but since then, progress to make updates to the mall on E. State Street has been stalled.

If ButterFLI Holdings wins the lawsuit, this could lead to JCPenny being evicted from the building.

According to the complaint filed last week, Butterfli claims it doesn’t have to follow any lease agreement between JCPenney and previous owners. It also says the owners gave JCPenney a notice of termination in March, and the store refused to leave.

If a judge rules in Butterfli’s favor, the owner wants an order for JCPenney to vacate within 10 days of the ruling, Plus, they’d have to cover the costs for recovering possession of the property.

As of now, no court date has been set.

The Shenango Valley Mall lost two anchor stores in 2017: Sears and Macy’s. JCPenney is the last remaining anchor store in the plaza.