HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Residents in Wheatland are invited to learn more about their upcoming merger with Hermitage.

An informational meeting is set for 5:30 pm in the Wheatland Borough Building.

The merger was approved last November by voters in both communities, and it’ll take effect next January 1.

Wednesday night, Wheatland residents will learn how the merger will impact their city services, taxes, garbage collection, and sewer fees.